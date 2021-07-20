If there's any truth in matter, then PM should resign: Maharashtra Congress chief on 'Pegasus Project'

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday spoke on the controversies arising related to the 'Pegasus Project' and said that if there is any truth in the matter, then Prime Minister should resign. While speaking to ANI, Nana Patole said, "Our government failed in COVID management, in controlling inflation, in curbing unemployment, or addressing farmers' issues across the country. So, they can do this to divert attention too. But if there's any truth in this matter, then PM should resign."

"It seems like the Centre has abolished the right to privacy of the people, so the government has no right to be in power", said Patole. Patole was in Delhi today and held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi. Giving details about the meeting, Patole said that the high command of the Congress party will take decisions regarding the future of the party in Maharashtra.

The names of over 40 Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware, according to a report published in The Wire on Sunday. According to the report, the journalists who were targeted work for some news organisations in the country including Hindustan Times, The Hindu, India Today, Indian Express and Network18. Many of them cover matters related to Defence, Home Ministry, Election Commission and Kashmir among others.

However, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said there is 'no substance' in the media report regarding the use of Pegasus on WhatsApp, adding that the report was an attempt to malign Indian democracy and its well-established institutions. On July 19, the Bharatiya Janata Party hit out at the Congress for accusing the government of its role in the alleged illegal surveillance of journalists using Pegasus spyware and said that there is not a shred of evidence that shows the linkage of the government or the BJP.

Outrightly rejecting the allegations, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad termed it as a pre-planned strategy by some to raise the Pegasus story just before the Monsoon session of the Parliament. (ANI)

