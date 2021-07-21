UK home secretary outlines steps to tackle violence against females

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Wednesday that she was publishing a new strategy to tackle violence against women and girls, which include reviewing options to limit the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of sexual harassment. A new online tool called StreetSafe will be launched shortly which will enable people to anonymously pinpoint locations where they feel unsafe and say why, Patel wrote in a piece published in The Times newspaper.

The ministry of justice will commission a 24/7 rape and sexual assault helpline, she wrote in the newspaper https://bit.ly/3BiUNu9.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)