Delhi Assembly leader of oppn urges speaker to hold business advisory panel meet before session

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday requested the Speaker to hold a meeting of the House's Business Advisory Committee to set the agenda for the session beginning July 29.

In a letter to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, the BJP MLA from Badarpur also raised alleged lack of time available to members for debates and the question hour and opposition members being ''discriminated against'' in the selection of notices.

The time given to the members for putting up questions or topics of discussion during the proposed Question Hour is very short. There is no agenda outlined by the government for the session which is being convened after a severe second COVID-19 wave that badly impacted Delhi, Bidhuri said.

He suggested holding the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee on July 26 to decide the issues to be taken up during the Assembly session for debate and discussion.

The leader of opposition also demanded adding three more days to the session which is decided to be held for two days to allow members to raise important issues pertaining to their constituencies.

He said it has been a tradition since the inception of the Delhi Assembly that the meeting of the committee is held before any session to decide on the agenda or the day.

However, it is ''unfortunate'' that neither the meeting of BAC has been convened so far nor the members or Leader of the Opposition have been consulted before the session, Bhiduri said in the letter.

