Biden, Ukraine's Zelenskiy to meet Aug. 30 in Washington -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House next month to discuss Ukraine's sovereignty and energy issues, the White House said in statement on Wednesday.

The White House said Biden would reiterate "United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in the Donbas and Crimea," and that the two leaders would also discuss anti-corruption efforts.

