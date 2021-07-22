Left Menu

Investors gearing up to start ventures in Kerala: Industries Minister P Rajeev

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev on Thursday said that there is a purposeful attempt to tarnish the investment-friendly image of the state, and contrary to allegations many investors like TCS, V-Guard, and Lullu Group are gearing up to start their ventures in the state.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 22-07-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 13:46 IST
Investors gearing up to start ventures in Kerala: Industries Minister P Rajeev
Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev on Thursday said that there is a purposeful attempt to tarnish the investment-friendly image of the state, and contrary to allegations many investors like TCS, V-Guard, and Lullu Group are gearing up to start their ventures in the state. Giving a list of new investments coming in Kerala, Industries Minister told the Kerala Assembly that Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) will sign an MoU with Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) for Rs 1350 crore.

"The TCS project will be coming up in 36.38 acre land. The first phase will see an investment of Rs 600 crore and in the second phase Rs 750 crore. The TCS board that met on July 14 has given its approval for the same," he said. Regarding other investments, he said V Guard Industries is investing Rs 120 crore while Lulu Group Ra 700 crore for an Electronic Ware House.

Hinting at the row over Kitex group deciding to wind up its business in Kerala shift outside the state, Minister said, " There is purposeful attempt to tarnish the investor-friendly image of Kerala by spreading baseless allegations," Rajeev said the Kerala government is planning to come up with a new amendment thereby a statutory grievance redressal committee would be established in the state for addressing grievances of the investors.

"Already the complaint redressal mechanism has been strengthened and senior IAS officers have been tasked with it. A unified land ease policy is also in pipeline and an expert committee has been constituted to come up with suggestions," he said. In the Health Sector, the Minister said that Kerala is planning to come up with a pharmaceutical park, to meet the medicinal requirements of the state.

"The Park will manufacture medical equipment and medicines required by the state. Already we have started manufacturing sanitizer, hand gloves, and PPE kits required for COVID prevention," Minister added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021