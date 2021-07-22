Left Menu

Brutal attempt to stifle democracy: Mamata on tax dept raids at Dainik Bhaskar premises

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-07-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 14:37 IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday took umbrage at the Income Tax raids against media group Dainik Bhaskar for alleged tax evasion, terming the act as a ''brutal attempt'' to stifle democracy and suppress voices that bring out the truth.

Banerjee said the raids were the fallout of reporting about the ''mishandling'' of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

''The attack on journalists and media houses is yet another BRUTAL attempt to stifle democracy. #DainikBhaskar bravely reported the way @narendramodi Ji mishandled the entire #COVID crisis and led the country to its most horrifying days amid a raging pandemic,'' she tweeted.

''I strongly condemn this vindictive act that aims to suppress voices that bring out the TRUTH. It's a grave violation that undermines the very principles of democracy.

Urging everyone in the Media to stay strong. Together we shall never let the autocratic forces succeed!'' the Trinamool Congress supremo added.

The Income Tax Department on Thursday also conducted raids against Uttar Pradesh-based Hindi news channel Bharat Samachar on charges of tax evasion, official sources said.

The searches in the case of Dainik Bhaskar, which brings out newspaper editions in Hindi and Gujarati, are being conducted in Bhopal, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Noida, and some other locations in the country.

