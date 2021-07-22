Andhra Congress president, others detained in Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh Congress president Dr Sake Sailajanath along with party workers were detained for holding a protest rally over the 'Pegasus Project' media report in Vijayawada on Thursday.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Congress president Dr Sake Sailajanath along with party workers were detained for holding a protest rally over the 'Pegasus Project' media report in Vijayawada on Thursday.
Congress leaders tried to hold rally from the party office to Raj Bhavan. They are protesting against the central government in connection with Pegasus issue.
The opposition has alleged that the names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Raj Bhavan
- The Wire
- Congress
- Vijayawada
- Indian
- Pegasus
ALSO READ
Goa Congress targets Centre over Stan Swamy's death, demands release of other jailed activists
Maha: Ex-Congress minister Kripashankar Singh joins BJP
Rahul Gandhi meets Bihar Congress leaders in Delhi
Cabinet reshuffle meant for distribution of the spoils of power: Congress
Nagaland Congress protest against fuel price hike