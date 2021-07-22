Left Menu

Andhra Congress president, others detained in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Congress president Dr Sake Sailajanath along with party workers were detained for holding a protest rally over the 'Pegasus Project' media report in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Andhra Congress president, others detained in Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh Congress president Dr Sake Sailajanath along with party workers. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Congress president Dr Sake Sailajanath along with party workers were detained for holding a protest rally over the 'Pegasus Project' media report in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Congress leaders tried to hold rally from the party office to Raj Bhavan. They are protesting against the central government in connection with Pegasus issue.

The opposition has alleged that the names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

