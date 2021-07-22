Left Menu

Merkel undecided on what to do after leaves office

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she had not had time to reflect on what she might do after leaving office, adding that it would be important for Germany to have a position on the EU's climate plans while a new government was being formed. Merkel, who has led Europe's biggest economy since 2005, is not standing for a fifth term as chancellor in a Sept. 26 federal election. (Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Gareth Jones)

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-07-2021 15:48 IST
