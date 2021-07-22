Merkel says other women have done more for equality than she has

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday there was a tendency among women politicians to want to be more efficient, although there were exceptions to that generalisation.

Merkel, who has led Germany, Europe's biggest economy, since 2005, told reporters that some other women had done much more for equality than she had, but that she believed she had achieved something.

