Left Menu

Pegasus snooping row: Congress protests at Raj Bhawan in Rajasthan

The Congress staged a sit-in at the Raj Bhawan here on Thursday, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a judicial inquiry into the Pegasus snooping controversy. He termed the alleged snooping as a violation of the right to privacy enshrined in the Constitution and reiterated the demand for the resignation of Amit Shah and a judicial inquiry into the matter.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 16:07 IST
Pegasus snooping row: Congress protests at Raj Bhawan in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress staged a sit-in at the Raj Bhawan here on Thursday, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a judicial inquiry into the Pegasus snooping controversy. State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, party MLAs and workers participated in the protest. Targeting the Union government, Dotasra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not fulfil the promises he had made before coming to power. He termed the alleged snooping as a violation of the right to privacy enshrined in the Constitution and reiterated the demand for the resignation of Amit Shah and a judicial inquiry into the matter. The legislators who protested included ministers Mamta Bhupesh, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Sukhram Bishnoi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021