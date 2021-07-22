Pegasus snooping row: Congress protests at Raj Bhawan in Rajasthan
He termed the alleged snooping as a violation of the right to privacy enshrined in the Constitution and reiterated the demand for the resignation of Amit Shah and a judicial inquiry into the matter.
The Congress staged a sit-in at the Raj Bhawan here on Thursday, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a judicial inquiry into the Pegasus snooping controversy. State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, party MLAs and workers participated in the protest. Targeting the Union government, Dotasra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not fulfil the promises he had made before coming to power. He termed the alleged snooping as a violation of the right to privacy enshrined in the Constitution and reiterated the demand for the resignation of Amit Shah and a judicial inquiry into the matter. The legislators who protested included ministers Mamta Bhupesh, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Sukhram Bishnoi.
