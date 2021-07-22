Left Menu

UK PM Johnson tells EU: N.Ireland Protocol is unsustainable

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the Northern Ireland part of the Brexit deal was unsustainable and urged the European Union to look at London's proposals to change it. "The prime minister set out that the way the Protocol was currently operating was unsustainable," a Downing Street spokesman said after Johnson spoke to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"He urged the EU to look at those proposals seriously and work with the UK on them."

