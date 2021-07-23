Sidhu takes charge as Punjab Congress chief in presence of Amarinder

Navjot Singh Sidhu took charge as the president of the Punjab Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday.

After taking charge at the state Congress headquarters, the cricketer-turned-politician said there is no difference between an ordinary worker of the party and its state unit chief.

''There is no difference between an ordinary party worker and the state unit chief. Every Congress worker in Punjab has become the chief of the party's state unit from today,'' the Amritsar (East) MLA said.

