Sidhu takes charge as Punjab Congress chief in presence of Amarinder
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-07-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 13:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Navjot Singh Sidhu took charge as the president of the Punjab Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday.
After taking charge at the state Congress headquarters, the cricketer-turned-politician said there is no difference between an ordinary worker of the party and its state unit chief.
Advertisement
''There is no difference between an ordinary party worker and the state unit chief. Every Congress worker in Punjab has become the chief of the party's state unit from today,'' the Amritsar (East) MLA said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab Congress
- Punjab
- Amarinder Singh
- Congress
- Amritsar (East
- Navjot Singh Sidhu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Farmers in Punjab, Haryana protest against fuel, cooking gas price rise
Manish Tewari slams Sidhu, claims no problem in Punjab unit
Implement law passed for regularisation of contract employees: SAD to Punjab govt
Punjab power crisis deepens as one unit of Ropar thermal plant shuts down
Hot weather conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana