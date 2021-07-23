Youth Congress protests against BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi's remark on farmers

The Indian Youth Congress on Friday led a protest march here against Union Minister and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi, who had called protesting farmers as ''mawali'' (ruffian).

Lekhi on Thursday had denounced farmers protesting here against the three contentious farm laws as ''mawali'' (ruffian) after she was asked about incidents of alleged violence during their protests.

As her comments created a furore, the BJP leader later tweeted that her comments were ''twisted'' and that she withdraws her words if they have hurt anyone.

Leading the protest against Lekhi, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B V said ''the comments towards the food givers of the country are highly condemnable''.

''This shows their poor thinking and mentality towards farmers of our country. For the last eight months, the country's food producers have been fighting day and night on the border of Delhi against the three black agricultural laws, leaving everything behind,'' the Congress leader said in a statement.

He also demanded Lekhi visit the protesting farmers at the Delhi border and apologise to them.

''...otherwise she should resign from her post, because the country will not tolerate the insult of its food producers,'' he added.