Left Menu

Youth Congress protests against BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi's remark on farmers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 17:19 IST
Youth Congress protests against BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi's remark on farmers
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress on Friday led a protest march here against Union Minister and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi, who had called protesting farmers as ''mawali'' (ruffian).

Lekhi on Thursday had denounced farmers protesting here against the three contentious farm laws as ''mawali'' (ruffian) after she was asked about incidents of alleged violence during their protests.

As her comments created a furore, the BJP leader later tweeted that her comments were ''twisted'' and that she withdraws her words if they have hurt anyone.

Leading the protest against Lekhi, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B V said ''the comments towards the food givers of the country are highly condemnable''.

''This shows their poor thinking and mentality towards farmers of our country. For the last eight months, the country's food producers have been fighting day and night on the border of Delhi against the three black agricultural laws, leaving everything behind,'' the Congress leader said in a statement.

He also demanded Lekhi visit the protesting farmers at the Delhi border and apologise to them.

''...otherwise she should resign from her post, because the country will not tolerate the insult of its food producers,'' he added.

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021