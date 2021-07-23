Mega conclave of pontiffs on Sunday to coincide with Yediyurappa's possible exit

Scores of pontiffs are expected to participate in a ''mega conclave'' to be held here on Sunday, coinciding with the possible decision by the BJP central leadership on the exit of B S Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister.

Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Balehosur mutt, who held a press meet here on Friday to inform about the conclave with other Swamijis, refused to connect the event directly with the possible leadership change.

It is, however, being widely seen as an attempt to muster support for Yediyurappa and send out a message.

''There will be a mega conclave of pontiffs on July 25 at the city's palace grounds...the conclave is to discuss the ongoing developments,'' the Swamiji told reporters here.

Not wanting to give any direct response to a question about the conclave coinciding with the Chief Minister Yediyurappa's possible exit, the Swamiji said there is no need to go into specifics of the agenda.

''What is to be discussed at the conclave is left for the senior pontiffs to decide as it is their forum,'' he said.

Pontiffs of all communities have been invited for the conclave, he said but declined to reveal the names of senior pontiffs who will be attending or organising it.

Earlier, Dingaleshwar Swamiji had led a delegation of over two dozen pontiffs from different parts of the state on Tuesday to Chief Minister's residence to express support amid talks of his exit, and had warned of political fallout for the BJP in Karnataka if Yediyurappa is dislodged from the post.

After meeting Yediyurappa, he had even said that as many as 300-400 pontiffs are expected to gather in Bengaluru in a couple of days to discuss the ''future course of action''.

Amid heightened buzz about leadership change, Yediyurappa on Thursday indicated that his exit from the CM post was imminent, while stating that he was expecting directions from the high command on July 25 and will act accordingly from July 26, the day on which his government will complete two years in office.

Noting that any issue may be included in the agenda of the conclave and it was not right to reveal it now, Dingaleshwar Swamiji said ''we have already discussed what all is to be discussed and the decision or the resolution will be announced on July 25.'' On whether the CM change issue will come up for discussion, he merely said, ''it may or may not come.'' In response to a question, he said the conclave is neither to please nor to blackmail anyone, and he can only say that there will be an ''amazing outcome''.

Support has continued to pour in for Yediyurappa from Mutts, pontiffs, political leaders across party lines, especially Congress, amid speculation that his exit was on the cards.

Leaders and pontiffs, especially from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, and also All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, have declared support to Yediyurappa and urged for his continuation as Chief Minister, while also warning ''bad consequences'' for the BJP if he is replaced.

To a question on pontiffs involving in politics by favouring a politician like in the case of Yediyurappa and sending a message to party high command, Dingaleshwar Swamiji said pontiffs have raised their voice whenever there is injustice happening to any individual or community or to the State.

Asked about a video circulating in social media about an envelope being distributed to pontiffs who had gone to Yediyurappa's residence, he clarified that it was only an invitation for the birthday related events of a prominent seer, and nothing else.PTI KSU RS BN BALA BN BALA

