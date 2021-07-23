White house says U.S. supports Afghan president Ghani

U.S. President Joe Biden supports current leadership in Afghanistan, including the country's president, Ashraf Ghani, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

Psaki said Biden plans to speak with Ghani on Friday. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)

