Prez calls Maharashtra governor, expresses concern over loss of life due to rains, floods

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 13:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday called Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and expressed his concern over the loss of life and property in the state due to rains and floods.

The governor apprised the President about rescue and relief works undertaken to mitigate people's plight, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

As many as 129 people have died in rain-related incidents, including multiple landslides, in Maharashtra over the last two days, according to official data updated till Friday.

"President Shri Ram Nath Kovind called Maharashtra Governor Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari and expressed his concern over loss of life and property in the state due to rains and floods. The Governor apprised him about rescue and relief works undertaken to mitigate people's plight," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

