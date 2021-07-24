Russia reports 23,947 new COVID cases - authorities

Russia on Saturday reported 23,947 new coronavirus cases and a repeat all-time high in the number of deaths related to the virus, at 799.

Russia has been in the grip of a surge in cases that authorities blame on the more contagious Delta variant, though some officials have suggested in recent days that cases, at least in Moscow, have started to decline.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)