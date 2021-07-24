BJP president JP Nadda arrives in Goa for two-day visit
Nadda later went to the partys office in Panaji, where he is expected to hold a series of meetings with state ministers, party MLAs and other core committee members.
BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday arrived in Goa for a two-day visit, during which he will be meeting party leaders and participate in public functions.
The BJP's Goa unit president Sadanand Tanavade, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other office-bearers received Nadda on his arrival at Dabolim Airport. Nadda later went to the party's office in Panaji, where he is expected to hold a series of meetings with state ministers, party MLAs and other core committee members. He is also scheduled to meet chiefs of different wings of the party, it was stated.
As per the schedule released by the party's local unit, Nadda will visit the Mangueshi Temple in North Goa on Sunday, after which he will participate in a tree plantation programme with Sadguru Brahmeshanandacharya Swami at Tapobhumi, Kundai.
He will also visit a vaccination centre at Don Bosco High School in Panaji, and will address a press conference before culminating his visit.
