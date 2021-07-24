BJP Goa to launch helpline for flood victims, seeks help from Centre

Bharatiya Janata Party Goa Pradesh President Sadanand Shet Tanavade has said that the party will launch a helpline on Saturday to provide necessary assistance to the flood-affected people, said the BJP Goa. BJP Goa has requested the Central Government to provide all the necessary assistance to help the people, who are devasted with the worst ever floods that occurred on Thursday and Friday, said the BJP Goa.

"We are also appealing the Centre to support the state in these times of crisis. We are sure that, as in the past, this time too, the Centre will come for the rescue of the flood victims," Mr Tanavade said. While appreciating the efforts of the Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant in visiting the flood-affected areas, he said, "the BJP government and its Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant along with his cabinet is on the field helping the people.

"Government machinery is also working overtime to ensure that the damage is minimum," he added. He stated, "Our party workers provided first response during the flood to the people and rescued many. We are proud of having such socially sensitive workers affiliated to our party," Tanavade commented. (ANI)

