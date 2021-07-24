Left Menu

Congress a party of blackmailers: Ashok Tanwar

There is no honesty and loyalty, Tanwar told reporters here after launching his outfit Apna Bharat Morcha in Rajasthan.He also attacked AICC general secretaries, saying they are working as agents, which benefits the BJP.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-07-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 22:34 IST
Former Haryana Congress President Ashok Tanwar (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
In a scathing attack, Haryana leader Ashok Tanwar here on Saturday said the Congress is no more a party of loyalists but ''blackmailers'' who are working as agents of the BJP.

The former Haryana Congress chief, who had quit the party two years ago, also described as ''traitors'' the G23 group, the senior party leaders who had last year sought an organisational overhaul.

''The G23 is a group of traitors, which is working to weaken the Congress Party. There is no honesty and loyalty,'' Tanwar told reporters here after launching his outfit Apna Bharat Morcha in Rajasthan.

He also attacked AICC general secretaries, saying they are working as ''agents'', which benefits the BJP. ''Earlier, the party high command and the AICC had a role but now general secretaries themselves are working as agents. The institution of general secretary in the Congress is working to damage it. Therefore, the BJP is becoming stronger because this is directly or indirectly helping the party,'' he said without naming anyone. He further alleged that several Congress leaders are working as BJP agents. ''Blackmailers dominate the party and those who can blackmail more can get more,'' he said. ''It's not a party of loyalists, it's a party of blackmailers. You can see the example of Punjab. The same thing was done by Amarinder Singh during the elections,'' he alleged. He further said before the elections, all parties talk about inflation and fuel price hike but nothing happens when the government is formed.

Targeting Congress governments in states, he said they should reduce VAT on fuel before targeting the Centre over the issue.

