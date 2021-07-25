Left Menu

Nadda offers prayer, plants sapling at Goa's Tapobhumi Math

On the second day of his Goa visit, BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday offered prayers at Tapobhumi Math.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 25-07-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 11:07 IST
BJP chief JP Nadda at Tapobhumi Math in Goa.. Image Credit: ANI
On the second day of his Goa visit, BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday offered prayers at Tapobhumi Math. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present with the BJP chief. Nadda and Sawant planted saplings at Tapobhumi Math.

Earlier, the BJP chief offered prayer at Mangesh Temple in Goa. Eyeing the 2022 Assembly elections, JP Nadda commenced a two-day visit to Goa on Saturday. Since his arrival, Nadda has been holding series of meetings with state ministers, party MLAs and other core committee members. Nadda is also scheduled to meet chiefs of different wings of the party.

Goa Assembly elections are scheduled for 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

