Macron appeals for French unity in virus fight
French President Emmanuel Macron has appealed for national unity and vaccination to fight the resurgent virus, and lashed out at those fueling anti-vaccination sentiment and protests.
About 160,000 people protested around France on Saturday against a special COVID-19 pass for restaurants and mandatory vaccinations for health workers.
Many marchers shouted "liberty!" and said the government shouldn't tell them what to do.
Macron visited a hospital in French Polynesia on Saturday night Tahiti time.
He asked "what is your freedom worth if you say to me I don't want to be vaccinated,' but tomorrow you infect your father, your mother or myself?" He said protesters are "free to express themselves in a calm and respectful manner." But Macron said demonstrations won't make the coronavirus go away.
