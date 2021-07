Pegasus snooping allegations baseless; opposition left with no issue: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday termed as baseless the Pegasus snooping allegations and hit out at the opposition parties over it saying that there was no issue left with them. He also said that although the Centre was ready to hold talks over different issues, the "disappointed" and "issueless" opposition parties led by Congress were disrupting the proceedings of Parliament. Nadda was speaking to reporters here at the end of his two-day Goa visit. Replying to a question over the Pegasus snooping row, he said, "It is baseless…It is issueless. The opposition parties led by Congress do not have any issue which they want to raise for people. That is why they raise this kind of issue." Last Sunday, an international media consortium had reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers, including two ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders besides scores of businesspersons and activists in India, could have been targeted for hacking through the Pegasus spyware of the Israeli firm NSO.

However, the government has been denying all Opposition allegations in the matter.

Speaking about frequent disruptions of the parliamentary proceedings, Nadda said, ''We are ready for all types of discussion, but Congress along with other opposition parties, has become disappointed and issueless and hence resorts to such disruptions…They do not know what to do. They want to stop Parliament over issueless things." "But people know that despite all their efforts, the productivity of Parliament has broken all the records under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the business has broken all the records," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)