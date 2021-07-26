Left Menu

Himachal landslide deaths: Rajasthan govt announces financial aid for families of victims

Three members of the Biyani family were from Bajaj Road of Sikar and were on a vacation to Himachal Pradesh.The chief minister expressed condolences on the deaths and announced a financial assistance of Rs. 2 lakh for the next of kin of the four deceased.

26-07-2021
The Rajasthan government on Monday announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the four people from the state who died in a landslide following rains in Himachal Pradesh. The four were among nine tourists who died in the landslide incident in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

While Ayurveda doctor Deepa Sharma (34) was from Jaipur, three members of a family- Maya (55), her son Anurag Biyani (31) and daughter Richa Biyani (25)- were from Sikar. Shortly before the incident, Sharma had tweeted pictures of her trip with a caption ''Life is nothing without mother nature'''.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted that she used to contact his office several times to get help for the needy. He said that Sharma was active in social service.

She was living with her mother in Shanti Nagar here. According to her relatives, Sharma was on a solo trip to Himachal Pradesh. Three members of the Biyani family were from Bajaj Road of Sikar and were on a vacation to Himachal Pradesh.

The chief minister expressed condolences on the deaths and announced a financial assistance of Rs. 2 lakh for the next of kin of the four deceased. Multiple landslides triggered by recent rains occurred near Basteri on Sangla-Chitkul road on Sunday, resulting in a bridge collapse and damage to some vehicles.

A video of a bridge collapse in Basteri has gone viral on social media. In the video, boulders could be seen rolling downhill, causing the bridge to collapse.

