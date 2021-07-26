Left Menu

Monsoon session: LS, RS adjourned amid Opposition's ruckus

Amid an uproar by the Opposition, Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 14:44 IST
Monsoon session: LS, RS adjourned amid Opposition's ruckus
Amid an uproar by the Opposition, Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2:45 pm and Rajya Sabha till 3 pm. The Upper House has been adjourned for the third time on Monday. Earlier, it was adjourned till 12 noon and again till 2 pm.

On the other hand, the Lower House was earlier adjourned till 2 pm today. The Parliament resumed on Monday on the fifth day of the Monsoon session. However, soon after the resumption of House, the opposition parties created ruckus over the issue of the 'Pegasus Project' report and demanded a discussion on the matter.

Amid the Pegasus spyware controversy, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that West Bengal has formed a commission to investigate the matter.The announcement was made by Banerjee before her scheduled visit to Delhi to meet the Opposition leaders including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.Briefing media persons, the chief minister said, "Through Pegasus spyware, everyone including the judiciary and civic society have been under surveillance. We expected that during the Parliament session, the Centre will investigate the matter under the Supreme Court's supervision but they did not. West Bengal is the first state to initiate a commission of inquiry." The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire. The members of both the House paid tribute to the brave hearts of the Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

They also congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal at Tokyo Olympics. (ANI)

