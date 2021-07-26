Left Menu

Punjab CM pays tributes to Kargil martyrs on Vijay Diwas

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday paid homage to the martyrs of the Kargil war and called upon the youth to serve the nation by joining the armed forces.On the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, the chief minister laid a wreath at the war memorial here. It was named Operation Vijay victory.

On the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, the chief minister laid a wreath at the war memorial here. He saluted the 54 brave sons of Punjab who laid their lives during the Kargil operation, according to an official statement here.

Remembering their sacrifices on Kargil Vijay Diwas, Singh paid tributes to the valiant soldiers who braved the harsh weather to give a befitting reply to the Pakistani armed forces that had intruded in Kargil, Drass and Batalik areas in July 1999.

During a brief interaction with the young NCC cadets and lady cadets of Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, Singh exhorted them to join the armed forces to uphold the country's sovereignty and integrity, the statement said.

They could also become role models for the youth to imbibe a spirit of patriotism and nationalism amongst them, he said. In 1999, the Indian armed forces defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture strategic heights in Kargil. It was named 'Operation Vijay' (victory).

