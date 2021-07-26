Equatorial Guinea to close embassy in London
Equatorial Guinea will close its diplomatic mission in London, the country's foreign minister said on Monday, after Britain last week sanctioned the son of its president for misappropriating millions of dollars.
- Country:
- Senegal
Equatorial Guinea will close its diplomatic mission in London, the country's foreign minister said on Monday, after Britain last week sanctioned the son of its president for misappropriating millions of dollars. "The first decision that the Malabo executive has taken is the total closure of our diplomatic headquarters in London," Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono said on state television.
"Equatorial Guinea will not accept interference in the internal affairs of the country, which violates the principle of international law," Esono said. Britain sanctioned Teodoro Obiang Mangue, who is also the vice president of the tiny Gulf of Guinea nation, for misappropriating millions of dollars which London said was spent on luxury mansions, private jets and a $275,000 glove worn by Michael Jackson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- London
- Britain
- Equatorial Guinea
- Michael Jackson
- Gulf of Guinea
ALSO READ
Karan Johar, Asif Kapadia win Icon Awards at London Indian Film Festival
London police says 19 officers injured around Euro 2020 final
Tennis-Britain's Skupski partners Krawczyk to Wimbledon mixed title
London police arrest 45 around Euro 2020 final
Jamaica plans to seek reparations from Britain over slavery