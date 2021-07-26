Left Menu

Mamata arrives in Delhi on 5-day visit, to meet PM Modi, opposition leaders

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-07-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 22:40 IST
Mamata arrives in Delhi on 5-day visit, to meet PM Modi, opposition leaders
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in the national capital on Monday on a five-day visit and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for the first time since she assumed office for a third term.

According to a schedule provided by her Trinamool Congress, Banerjee is slated to meet Modi at 4 pm on Tuesday.

She is also scheduled to meet a host of Congress leaders, including Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, on Tuesday.

Banerjee is likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, sources said.

During her visit to Delhi amid the Monsoon session of Parliament, she is likely to meet leaders of other opposition parties as well.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, who apparently seeks to take up a larger role in national politics prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, is visiting Delhi for the first time after leading her party to power in West Bengal for the third time in a row.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021