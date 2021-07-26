Left Menu

White House says concerned about developments in Tunisia, urges calm

The United States is concerned about developments in Tunisia and urged calm in the country, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday, adding the United States is in touch with senior Tunisian leaders. Tunisia's young democracy faces its worst crisis in a decade on Monday after President Kais Saied ousted the government and suspended parliament with help from the army, a move condemned as a coup by the main parties, including Islamists.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 23:18 IST
White House says concerned about developments in Tunisia, urges calm

The United States is concerned about developments in Tunisia and urged calm in the country, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday, adding the United States is in touch with senior Tunisian leaders.

Tunisia's young democracy faces its worst crisis in a decade on Monday after President Kais Saied ousted the government and suspended parliament with help from the army, a move condemned as a coup by the main parties, including Islamists. His action followed months of deadlock and disputes pitting him against Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and a fragmented parliament as Tunisia descended into an economic crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are concerned about the developments in Tunisia," Psaki said at a news briefing. "We are in touch at a senior level from both the White House and the State Department with Tunisian leaders to learn more about the situation, urge calm and support Tunisian efforts to move forward in line with democratic principles," she added.

Psaki said the White House has not made a determination on whether it was a coup, adding that it was looking to the U.S. State Department to conduct a legal analysis before making a determination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021