Tunisian president replies to coup denunciation: 'revise your constitutional lessons'

Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Monday in a video posted by the presidency to those who describe his latest decisions as a coup to "revise your constitutional lessons" and said "we do not have any problems with businessmen."

Saied added that his decisions came in line with article no. 80 in the constitution.

Advertisement

Saied also called on Tunisians to remain calm and not to respond to any provocations asking them to take to the streets, saying "the most danger a nation can face is internal explosion."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)