Tunisian president replies to coup denunciation: 'revise your constitutional lessons'

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 26-07-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 23:52 IST
Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Monday in a video posted by the presidency to those who describe his latest decisions as a coup to "revise your constitutional lessons" and said "we do not have any problems with businessmen."

Saied added that his decisions came in line with article no. 80 in the constitution.

Saied also called on Tunisians to remain calm and not to respond to any provocations asking them to take to the streets, saying "the most danger a nation can face is internal explosion."

