U.S. top diplomat urges Tunisian president to stick to democratic principles -State Department
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2021 03:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 03:18 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call on Monday with Tunisian President Kais Saied, encouraged him "to adhere to the principles of democracy and human rights," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
Blinken "urged President Saied to maintain open dialogue with all political actors and the Tunisian people, noting that the United States would continue to monitor the situation and stay engaged," Price said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Ned Price
- Tunisian
- Antony Blinken
- State
- Price
- U.S.
- Kais Saied
- State Department
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Statement By Global Affairs Canada On South China Sea Ruling
Demonstrators in Havana protest shortages, rising prices
Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of Swift, CNG variants of other models by up to Rs 15,000
More than 38.86 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far
UPDATE 1-Olympics-State of emergency begins in host city Tokyo as Games near