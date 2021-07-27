U.S. top diplomat urges Tunisian president to stick to democratic principles -State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call on Monday with Tunisian President Kais Saied, encouraged him "to adhere to the principles of democracy and human rights," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Blinken "urged President Saied to maintain open dialogue with all political actors and the Tunisian people, noting that the United States would continue to monitor the situation and stay engaged," Price said.

