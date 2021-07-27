Left Menu

PM Modi, Nadda to raise concern at parliamentary party meet over opposition's 'irresponsible behaviour' in Parliament

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi are likely to speak at the parliamentary party meet today on the opposition's attempts to stall business during the ongoing monsoon session and its irresponsible behaviour.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 09:37 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 09:37 IST
Visual from BJP's parliamentary party meet (File image) . Image Credit: ANI
Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi are likely to speak at the parliamentary party meet today on the opposition's attempts to stall business during the ongoing monsoon session and its irresponsible behaviour. The move comes as both Houses of Parliament have been facing multiple adjournments due to ruckus created by opposition parties repeatedly.

"A meeting of BJP Parliamentary Party will be held at 9.30 am on Tuesday, the 27th July 2021 in the GMC Balayogi Auditorium of Parliament Library Building (PLB)," reads a notice. "All BJP Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are requested to attend the meeting in time," it added.

The BJP had also held a parliamentary party meeting on July 20 before the commencement of proceedings on the second day of the monsoon session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

