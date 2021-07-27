Left Menu

Seven Oppn parties write to Prez urging him to instruct govt to discuss farmers' issues, Pegasus in Parliament

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 17:07 IST
  Country:
  India

Seven opposition parties have written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention to direct the government to discuss farmers' issues and Pegasus phone-tapping in Parliament, NCP leader Supriya Sule said on Tuesday.

The BSP, RLP, SAD, National Conference, CPI and the CPI(M), besides the NCP, are the signatories to the letter.

SAD leader Harsimrat Badal said it is very unfortunate that farmers have died while protesting against the three farm laws but the Centre is not even ready to discuss their issues.

NCP leader Sule said the seven parties have written to the President seeking his intervention to instruct the government to discuss the farmers' issues and Pegasus snooping in the Parliament.

