BJP to announce Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's successor within 48 hrs, says state Minster R Ashoka

Karnataka Revenue Minster R Ashoka on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will announce the name for chief ministership within the next 48 hours following BS Yediyurappa's resignation.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-07-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 17:35 IST
Karnataka Revenue Minster R Ashoka. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Revenue Minster R Ashoka on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will announce the name for chief ministership within the next 48 hours following BS Yediyurappa's resignation. Speaking to reporters here, Ashoka said that the BJP state unit will abide by the decisions taken by the party high command.

"Everybody is an aspirant, everybody wants to be a CM. But there is only one CM. That is why we will follow the party high command's decision. Everybody will follow the decisions," said Ashoka. Asked when the BJP will announce the name for the new chief minister, Ashoka said, "Another one or two days, 48 hours."

BS Yediyurappa, on Monday, tendered his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister, ending weeks of speculation over his continuance on the post. Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot accepted his resignation and asked him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till the next CM is sworn in.

Stating that nobody pressurised him to resign, Yediyurappa said he had stepped down so that somebody else could take over as chief minister after the successful completion of two years of the BJP-led state government. Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls, Yediyurappa assured that he shall work to bring the party back to power in the upcoming polls. (ANI)

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

