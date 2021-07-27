New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL74 HR-INLD-CHAUTALA INLD chief Chautala bats for third front, will also meet Nitish Kumar Chandigarh: INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala on Tuesday said he will contact opposition leaders soon to forge a ''third front'' at the national level and also revealed plans of a lunch meeting with BJP ally and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Advertisement

DES49 PB-SIDHU-AMARINDER Sidhu’s team flags ‘key issues’ before Amarinder, told govt already working on them Chandigarh: Newly appointed Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and the four working presidents met Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Tuesday demanding action on five ‘key issues’, only to be told by him that they are already in “advanced stages of resolution”.

DES51 HP-KINNAUR-LD STRANDED Over 60 tourists rescued from Himachal's Kinnaur Shimla: Over 60 tourists stranded in two villages of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district after multiple landslides on July 25 were evacuated to safer places on Tuesday evening, a senior official said.

DES27 UKD-SCHOOLS-CLASSES Schools in U'khand to reopen for classes 6 to 12 from August 1 Dehradun: Schools in Uttarakhand, which have remained closed because of the Covid pandemic for a long time, will resume classes for the students of class 6 to 12 from August 1.

DES10 RJ-CABINET-RESHUFFLE Rajasthan: Ahead of Cabinet reshuffle, Ajay Maken to meet Congress MLAs Jaipur: Ahead of the Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken will hold meetings with party MLAs during his two-day visit to Jaipur.

DES33 RJ-SCHOOLS-ENGLISH MEDIUM Govt English-medium schools in Rajasthan receive 3 times more applications than seats in Class 1 Jaipur: Government English-medium schools in Rajasthan have received nearly three times more application forms than the number of seats available in Class 1, reflecting the growing desire among parents to send their wards to English-medium institutions, an official said.

DES50 RJ-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: One death, 15 new cases in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan on Tuesday reported one more COVID-19 death, which pushed the toll to 8,953, while 15 new cases pushed the tally in the state to 9,53,575, according to an official report.

DES14 UP-SP-FIR-LD TWITTER Case filed over fake Twitter account of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday said it has filed a complaint against unidentified people for allegedly creating a fake Twitter account of party chief Akhilesh Yadav and spreading ''hatred''.

DES30 UP-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 36 new cases in UP Lucknow: With four more COVID-19 deaths, the toll in Uttar Pradesh increased to 22,754, while 36 fresh cases pushed the tally to 17,08,226 in the state, according to a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)