Left Menu

Union Govt will help flood-affected people: Maha Governor

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday assured people in the flood-affected areas of the state that the Union government will provide them help.The governor visited Chiplun town in the coastal Ratnagiri district which was ravaged by the floods and reviewed the situation.It is necessary to help all flood-affected persons including the trader community. The whole country shares their grief, he said. More than 200 persons died in rain-related incidents including landslides in the state last week.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 21:43 IST
Union Govt will help flood-affected people: Maha Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday assured people in the flood-affected areas of the state that the Union government will provide them help.

The governor visited Chiplun town in the coastal Ratnagiri district which was ravaged by the floods and reviewed the situation.

“It is necessary to help all flood-affected persons including the trader community. The Union government will provide assistance to the affected people. The whole country shares their grief,'' he said. More than 200 persons died in rain-related incidents including landslides in the state last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021