Union Govt will help flood-affected people: Maha Governor

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday assured people in the flood-affected areas of the state that the Union government will provide them help.

The governor visited Chiplun town in the coastal Ratnagiri district which was ravaged by the floods and reviewed the situation.

“It is necessary to help all flood-affected persons including the trader community. The Union government will provide assistance to the affected people. The whole country shares their grief,'' he said. More than 200 persons died in rain-related incidents including landslides in the state last week.

