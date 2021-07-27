MP: Two die, 1 seriously ill after liquor party in Indore

At least two persons died of suspected poisoning and one person fell ill after attending a liquor party with friends at a bar in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Tuesday.

A probe is on into the incident which comes after the death of six persons in a spurious liquor tragedy in Mandsaur district.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mahesh Chandra Jain told reporters that seven friends consumed beer and liquor at the licensed bar in the Chhota Bangarda area till late Friday night.

They also had dinner at the outlet, he said.

Jain said after the party, one Sagar (30), who was part of the group, died on Saturday, while his friend, Shishir Tiwari (30), died on Sunday.

Their friend Rinku Verma fell seriously ill and was undergoing treatment at a hospital, Jain said.

Jain said after the death of Sagar, his family members took the mortal remains to Maharashtra for last rites, while a postmortem was conducted on Tiwari's body in a city hospital.

In the autopsy report, doctors mentioned 'suspected poisoning' as the cause of death, the SP said.

''But it is not right to reach any conclusion as of now - whether he died due to spurious liquor or consumed some toxic food during the party,'' the police officer said.

He said samples of liquor and food items were collected from the outlet and sent for laboratory examination.

Meanwhile, Swapnil Sharma, Rinku Verma's friend, said the latter's health condition is very serious.

“Doctors treating him say he has symptoms of drinking spurious liquor,'' he said and claimed three persons who attended the party have died so far, an assertion which was not confirmed by the police.

Meanwhile, Assistant Excise Commissioner Rajnarayan Soni said a detailed inquiry is being conducted into the incident.

Soni said around 100 other people had consumed alcohol and food at the liquor outlet in Chhota Bangarda on Friday night.

But none of them has so far complained of any health complications, he added. PTI HWP ADU RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)