Guj: Disturbed Areas Act extended in 8 police station areas of Surat for 5 years

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-07-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 22:10 IST
The Gujarat government on Tuesday said the Disturbed Areas Act aimed at preventing distress sale of properties in communally-sensitive places had been extended for a period of five years in some parts of Surat.

A release said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took the decision after taking into consideration the views of local social organizations and leaders, including local BJP MLAs Arvind Rana, Purnesh Modi and Sangita Patil.

The tenure of the law, which is in force in the police station limits of Athwa, Salabatpura, Chowk Bazar, Mahidharpura, Saiyadpura, Lalgate, Limbayat and Rander, was to end on July 31, but it has now been extended for five years in order to rein in ''anti-social elements who try to capture other's property by use of force''.

Under this law, officially called The Gujarat Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and the Provision for Protection of Tenants from Eviction from Premises in Disturbed Areas Act, 1991, anyone wanting to sell their property in notified areas will have to take permission from the district collector, and is aimed at preventing distress sale of properties in communally-sensitive areas.

The Act is in force in parts of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Khambhat, Bharuch, Kapadvanj, Anand and Godhra, the release added.

