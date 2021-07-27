Free travel for women, girls on Rajasthan roadways buses on Raksha Bandhan

Women and girls will be able to travel free of cost in ordinary and express buses of Rajasthan roadways on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 22, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal.

Advertisement

According to the official statement, women and girls travelling within the borders of Rajasthan in all ordinary and express buses of roadways (except buses with AC, Volvo and All India Permit) can avail this free-travel facility on the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)