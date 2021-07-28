Left Menu

J-K cloudburst: Shah speaks to LG, DGP to take stock of situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh and took stock of the situation arising due to a cloudburst in Kishtwar district of the union territory.At least 30 people were reported missing after a cloudburst in a remote village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday.I have spoken to LG and DGP of Jammu and Kashmir regarding cloudburst in Kishtwar JK.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 11:21 IST
J-K cloudburst: Shah speaks to LG, DGP to take stock of situation
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh and took stock of the situation arising due to a cloudburst in Kishtwar district of the union territory.

At least 30 people were reported missing after a cloudburst in a remote village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday.

''I have spoken to LG and DGP of Jammu and Kashmir regarding cloudburst in Kishtwar (J&K). SDRF, Army and local administration are engaged in rescue work, NDRF is also reaching there. Our priority is to save as many lives as possible. I express my condolences to the bereaved families,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021