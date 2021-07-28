Akhilesh Yadav takes swipe at BJP over meeting of party MPs from Uttar Pradesh

Left Menu

Taking a jibe at the BJP for calling a meeting of all the Uttar Pradesh MPs in Delhi, Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said no matter how many meetings they may hold, people of the state will remove them.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-07-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 13:25 IST
Taking a jibe at the BJP for calling a meeting of all the Uttar Pradesh MPs in Delhi, Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said no matter how many meetings they may hold, people of the state will remove them. ''BJP is today asking its MPs from Uttar Pradesh about the plight of the state by calling them to Delhi. It shows how much is the distance between Delhi and Lucknow is,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

''No matter how many meetings the BJP may hold, now the people will remove them. Assessment later and (false) praise first, this is BJP!'' he added.

The top leadership of the ruling BJP has called all its party MPs from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi for the meeting. Many senior leaders including BJP national president JP Nadda and party's Uttar Pradesh unit president Swatantra Dev Singh will attend these meetings on Wednesday and Thursday, party sources said here.

