LS proceedings adjourned for fourth time as opposition creates ruckus

Opposition protest intensified post noon and Congress members were seen throwing papers at the Chair and Treasury benches while protesting against Pegasus snooping row and other issues, following which the House was adjourned for about 20 minutes till 1230 pm. Thereafter, it was adjourned repeatedly as Opposition members continued their protest over the snooping controversy and three farm laws.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 15:14 IST
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the fourth time on Wednesday as Opposition members created a ruckus in the House while protesting over the Pegasus row and other issues. When the House reassembled at 2:30 pm, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2021 was taken up for consideration and passage.

Amid the din, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh moved that the Bill be passed.

Later, Lok Sabha Secretariat tweeted that the IBC Amendment Bill has been passed by the House.

Soon thereafter, B Mahtab, who was in the chair, adjourned the House till 3 pm.

Earlier, the House was adjourned till 2:30 pm by Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair at that time.

As the Lok Sabha met in the morning, the House took up Question Hour amid continued slogan-shouting by Opposition members. Opposition protest intensified post noon and Congress members were seen throwing papers at the Chair and Treasury benches while protesting against Pegasus snooping row and other issues, following which the House was adjourned for about 20 minutes till 12:30 pm. Thereafter, it was adjourned repeatedly as Opposition members continued their protest over the snooping controversy and three farm laws.

