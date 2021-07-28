Left Menu

LS adjourned for day amid continued protest by Oppn members

After the House reassembled at 4 PM, Rama Devi, who was in the Chair, asked the agitating members to go back to their seat. However, the members continued to raise slogans and disrupt the proceedings.With Opposition unrelenting, Rama Devi adjourned the House till Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 16:52 IST
Lok Sabha proceedings Wednesday were adjourned for the day after repeated protests by Opposition members over the Pegasus snooping row and other issues. After the House reassembled at 4 PM, Rama Devi, who was in the Chair, asked the agitating members to go back to their seat. ''Whatever you have to say, we will listen.'' she said. However, the members continued to raise slogans and disrupt the proceedings.

With Opposition unrelenting, Rama Devi adjourned the House till Thursday. She told the MPs, ''You are happy when the House is adjourned...The House is adjourned till Thursday 11 AM.'' PTI PK PR PR TIR TIR

