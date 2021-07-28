BJP govt in Tripura suffering from insecurity: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-led government in Tripura over the alleged detention of an I-PAC team, stating that it was suffering from insecurity and fear of losing power in the next assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a press conference, senior TMC leader Bratya Basu claimed that members of the I-PAC team were kept under detention at a hotel in Agartala, citing COVID restrictions even though they had tested negative.

Advertisement

''Even FIR was lodged against them, which is condemnable. This BJP-led government in Tripura is suffering from the trauma of insecurity and fear of losing power in the next assembly elections, so they did this heinous work,'' Basu told reporters at the Agartala Press Club.

Basu, the education minister of West Bengal, along with West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak and TMC's trade union leader Ritabrata Banerjee was in Agartala to meet the I-PAC team, which was allegedly detained while carrying out political survey for the Trinamool Congress.

Ghatak said the BJP government would not be successful in its strong-arm tactics.

Forty central ministers had extensively campaigned in West Bengal before the recent assembly elections, but people rejected BJP and voted overwhelmingly for Mamata Banerjee, he said.

''We are well aware that people of Tripura are facing oppression by leaders of the ruling party. We have come here to stand by the oppressed people and organise our party workers,'' he said.

Basu said Mamata Banerjee is the face of the opposition in the country and under her leadership, the BJP-led government at the Centre would be ousted in 2024.

He also announced that Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC's general secretary, would soon visit Tripura to strengthen the party's organisation in the state.

The I-PAC team, which arrived here a week back for political survey works, was confined at the hotel since Sunday evening, citing COVID restrictions, police said.

They were allowed movement last night as RTPC tests of all 23 members found them to be COVID-negative, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)