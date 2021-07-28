BJP blames 'politics of appeasement' for rise in Covid cases in Kerala

The BJP on Wednesday blamed ''politics of appeasement'' for the rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala and criticised the state government for the relaxations in restrictions it had given for Eid-ul-Adha.

Noting that the state's latest daily tally of over 22,000 cases is more than half of the country, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Left government there went ahead with relaxations for the festival despite the Supreme Court expressing its displeasure over it.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, Patra said states like Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh followed the apex court's directions to call off 'Kanwar Yatra' but the Kerala government did not pay heed to it on Eid-ul-Adha.

''Politics of appeasement won, and the SC's suggestions were not followed... It appears that another wave (of Covid) has started in Kerala,'' Patra said, citing news reports.

''Who is responsible for that? Kerala has today reported the maximum number of cases since May 29. It once appeared that things were getting under the control. The Kerala government has made some mistake,'' he said, adding the state's caseload has been rising for the last four weeks.

The BJP spokesperson also hit out at the Congress government in Rajasthan over the birthday celebrated by its Health Minister Raghu Sharma at an indoor stadium.

The lives of hundreds of people were endangered, he alleged. While schools and colleges are shut due to the Covid scare, the state government is endangering people's lives with such celebrations, Patra added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)