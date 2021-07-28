Left Menu

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 28-07-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 21:58 IST
Congress hosts reception at Mirabai Chanu's birthplace in Manipur
The Congress's Manipur unit on Wednesday handed a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to noted weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who won Silver at the Tokyo Olympics.

The cheque was handed to Chanu at a reception hosted by the party at her birthplace, Nongpok Kakching village in the Imphal East district.

Speaking at the function, state Congress's interim president Nameirakpam Loken Singh said he was hopeful that Chanu would try to get Gold in the next Olympic games, to be held in 2024. The Congress will support her efforts to achieve it, he said.

Expressing her happiness over the reception hosted by the Congress, Chanu said she would aim to achieve more in the next Olympics.

Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh was among the slew of Congress leaders present at the function.

