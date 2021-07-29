Maha CM to chair meeting with COVID Task Force today
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting via video conference on Thursday to assess the present COVID-19 situation in the state.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-07-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 11:54 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting via video conference on Thursday to assess the present COVID-19 situation in the state. He will chair the meeting with the COVID-19 Task Force at 12:30 pm, said the Chief Minister's Office.
Maharashtra, which is witnessing a decline in active COVID cases, reported 6,857 infections on Wednesday. There are 85,913 active cases in the state, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)
