Maha CM to chair meeting with COVID Task Force today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting via video conference on Thursday to assess the present COVID-19 situation in the state.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-07-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 11:54 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting via video conference on Thursday to assess the present COVID-19 situation in the state. He will chair the meeting with the COVID-19 Task Force at 12:30 pm, said the Chief Minister's Office.

Maharashtra, which is witnessing a decline in active COVID cases, reported 6,857 infections on Wednesday. There are 85,913 active cases in the state, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

