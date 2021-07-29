LS proceedings adjourned for third time

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the third time on Thursday till 2 pm as opposition members continued their protest over Pegasus and other issues.

When the House met at 12:30 pm, Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, took up papers to be laid by ministers. As protests continued, he adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Om Birla had expressed his displeasure over unruly behaviour by some opposition members and said he was ''very hurt'' over Wednesday's incident. On Wednesday, when papers were being laid in the House, Congress members Gurjeet Aujala, TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden and some others had thrown business papers of the day as well as torn pieces of paper and placards at the Chair.

A piece of the torn placard landed in the press gallery just above the Speaker's podium.

As opposition continued their protest on Pegasus snooping controversy and three farm bills, Birla adjourned the House till 11.30 am.

After the Question Hour ended at 12 noon, Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings of the House, asked protesting members to go back to their respective seats.

''We are starting Zero Hour, please go back to your seats,'' he appealed to the members. Soon after he adjourned the House till 12:30 pm.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said the opposition has not been able to put forth its point due to the stubborn attitude of the government.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the members who resorted to tearing papers don't even want to apologise.

