Qatar names ambassadors to Egypt and Libya, says emir's office
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-07-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 15:43 IST
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Thursday named ambassadors to Egypt and Libya, his office said, as the Gulf Arab state moves to improve ties with some regional states.
Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain agreed in January to end a dispute that saw them boycott Qatar since 2017.
Cairo had in June appointed an ambassador to Qatar, following a similar move by Riyadh. The UAE and Bahrain have yet to restore diplomatic ties.
