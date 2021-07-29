Samajwadi Party to go on 'cycle yatra' on August 5 across UP

The Samajwadi Party will take out a 'Samajwadi Cycle Yatra' at the tehsil-level in all districts of Uttar Pradesh on August 5 to highlight price rise and the ''anti-democratic attitude'' of the BJP government, a party spokesperson said on Thursday.

''On directions of the party president Akhilesh Yadav, SP will take out Samajwadi Cycle Yatra at the tehsil level in all the districts on August 5 on the birth anniversary of party leader Janeshwar Mishra. This yatra will cover 5 to 10 kilometres,'' SP chief spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said.

''The yatra will highlight issues like unemployment, price rise, corruption, police atrocities, exploitation of women, youths, farmers and anti-democratic attitude of the BJP government in the state,'' he said.

Mishra was SP national vice-president and a former Union minister. During the previous SP regime in the state, a grand park was developed in his name in Lucknow.

