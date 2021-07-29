Samajwadi Party to go on 'cycle yatra' on August 5 across UP
This yatra will cover 5 to 10 kilometres, SP chief spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said.The yatra will highlight issues like unemployment, price rise, corruption, police atrocities, exploitation of women, youths, farmers and anti-democratic attitude of the BJP government in the state, he said.Mishra was SP national vice-president and a former Union minister.
- Country:
- India
The Samajwadi Party will take out a 'Samajwadi Cycle Yatra' at the tehsil-level in all districts of Uttar Pradesh on August 5 to highlight price rise and the ''anti-democratic attitude'' of the BJP government, a party spokesperson said on Thursday.
''On directions of the party president Akhilesh Yadav, SP will take out Samajwadi Cycle Yatra at the tehsil level in all the districts on August 5 on the birth anniversary of party leader Janeshwar Mishra. This yatra will cover 5 to 10 kilometres,'' SP chief spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said.
''The yatra will highlight issues like unemployment, price rise, corruption, police atrocities, exploitation of women, youths, farmers and anti-democratic attitude of the BJP government in the state,'' he said.
Mishra was SP national vice-president and a former Union minister. During the previous SP regime in the state, a grand park was developed in his name in Lucknow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC takes cognisance of UP govt's decision to allow 'Kanwar Yatra', issues notice to state
COVID-19: SC takes note of UP govt's decision to allow 'Kanwar Yatra', issues notice to state.
To boost #MakeInIndia and #AtmanirbharBharat, IoTronix inaugurates largest IoT manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh
SC takes note of UP govt's decision to allow 'Kanwar Yatra', issues notice to state, Centre
SC takes suo motu cognizance of UP govt's decision to hold Kanwar Yatra amid COVID-19